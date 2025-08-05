The Hundred 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Squads And LIVE Streaming Details

Updated 5 August 2025 at 16:01 IST
Hundred 2025: The fifth season of The Hundred is expected to be bigger and better than its previous editions. The season will feature both men's and women's tournaments, and all the eight teams will try their very best to clinch the coveted silverware. The London Spirit will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles in the opening match of the tournament.
The Oval Invincibles are the defending champions of the title. They had defeated the Southern Brave in the summit clash by 17 runs to clinch the title. The Oval Invincibles won two consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024. They will now try to complete a hat-trick and win the tournament for the third time. Here's everything that you need to know about the tournament that is about to get underway on August 5, 2025.
The Sony Sports Network will telecast the tournament in India. Cricket fans can also live stream the matches on FanCode and the SonyLiv app and website.
