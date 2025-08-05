The Hundred 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Squads And LIVE Streaming Details

Hundred 2025: The fifth season of The Hundred is expected to be bigger and better than its previous editions. The season will feature both men's and women's tournaments, and all the eight teams will try their very best to clinch the coveted silverware. The London Spirit will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles in the opening match of the tournament.

The Oval Invincibles are the defending champions of the title. They had defeated the Southern Brave in the summit clash by 17 runs to clinch the title. The Oval Invincibles won two consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024. They will now try to complete a hat-trick and win the tournament for the third time. Here's everything that you need to know about the tournament that is about to get underway on August 5, 2025.

The Hundred Men’s 2025 Schedule

August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, starts at 11:00 PM

August 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, starts at 11:00 PM

August 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, starts at 11:00 PM

August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, starts at 11:00 PM

August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, starts at 7:00 PM

August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, starts at 10:30 PM

August 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, starts at 7:00 PM

August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, starts at 10:30 PM

August 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, starts at 11:00 PM

August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, starts at 11:00 PM

August 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, starts at 7:30 PM

August 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, starts at 11:00 PM

August 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, starts at 11:00 PM

August 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, starts at 11:00 PM

August 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, starts at 7:00 PM

August 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, starts at 10:30 PM

August 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, starts at 7:00 PM

August 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, starts at 10:30 PM

August 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, starts at 11:00 PM

August 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, starts at 11:00 PM

August 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, starts at 7:30 PM

August 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, starts at 11:00 PM

August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, starts at 11:00 PM

August 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, starts at 11:00 PM

August 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, starts at 7:00 PM

August 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, starts at 10:30 PM

August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, starts at 7:00 PM

August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, starts at 10:30 PM

August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, starts at 11:00 PM

August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, starts at 11:00 PM

August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, starts at 11:00 PM

August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, starts at 11:00 PM

August 30: Eliminator, starts at 10:30 PM

August 31: Final, starts at 10:30 PM

Squads for The Hundred Men's 2025

Welsh Fire Men: Tom Abell (captain), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, David Payne, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Banton, Max Holden, George Linde, Sam Cook, John Turner, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, Michael Bracewell, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Jason Roy, Tory Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Billings (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Northern Superchargers Men: Harry Brook, David Miller, Adil Rashid, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Santner, Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Noor Ahmad, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, George Garton, Matthew Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

London Spirit Men: Kane Williamson (captain), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Warner, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Jafer Chohan, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Dan Mousley, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Harry Moore, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Here's How to Live Stream The Hundred Men's 2025