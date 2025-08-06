'I Was Never The Villain': The Oval Curator Lee Fortis Delivers An Unfiltered Response After Epic India-England Showdown

India head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on towards Oval head groundsman Lee Fortis during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London | Image: AP

Lee Fortis, the Oval's head pitch curator, expressed his thoughts upon the culmination of the fifth test match between India and England at London.

The venue hosted one of the most thrilling Test matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, where Team India snatched a historic win over England by a narrow six-run margin.

However, the match had already become a much-anticipated affair due to the Oval pitch curator's heated exchange with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Oval Pitch Curator Speaks Out Upon being Painted As The Villain

Gautam Gambhir and Lee Fortis had a verbal spat, which charged up the energy among the fans. The chief curator of The Oval was seen having a heated exchange with the Indian head coach during their training session ahead of the fifth test.

The heated interaction with Coach Gautam Gambhir made Lee Fortis look like an antagonist in the eyes of the Indian fans. Emotions were higher than ever as the fifth test match became the series-decider, with tensions flying high at The Oval.

Lee Fortis spoke to the media after the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Oval's chief curator admitted that he was never the villain, but circumstances made him appear that way.

Fortis added that the game was fantastic, and the energy was higher than ever.

"Well, I was never the villain; I was made to look like one. Hope you all enjoyed the spectacle. The atmosphere was like the IPL, and it was a fantastic game," Lee Fortis said while speaking to PTI.

Team India Secure Historic Finish At The Oval, Level Series 2-2

The Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched a stunning win over England in day five of the fifth test match at The Oval.

The Ben Stokes-led side nearly had the game won on day four, but bad lighting and rainfall led to early stumps, and the game had to be pushed to day five.

On day five, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led Team India towards a historic finish. England were just 35 runs shy of the win, and it looked like it was a done deal for them.