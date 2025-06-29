The Quest For Greatness: Rishabh Pant Sets Sights On Surpassing Virat Kohli’s Historical Milestone At Edgbaston

Following Leeds defeat, India will now take on England in the second Test match at Edgbaston. Despite Rishabh Pant's twin century, Shubman Gill and Co. failed to muster a win and will now be adamant to lodge a comeback at Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Smashed Couple Of Records In Leeds

Rishabh Pant once again proved his worth in red-ball cricket, and the vice-captain broke a number of records on his return to England in the first Test. He became the second wicket-keeper after Andy Flower to record two centuries in each inning of a Test match. He is also just two centuries behind Rahul Dravid, who has the highest number of centuries on English soil. Pant also went ahead of MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicket-keeper with the most number of Test hundreds.

Rishabh Pant On The Verge Of Breaking Virat Kohli's Record

He could also surpass Virat Kohli, who registered the second-highest number of tons against England. Both Rishabh Pant and Virat have five Test hundreds, and given the latter's form, he could very well replicate his form at Edgbaston. Should he achieve the feat, he could join Mohammad Azharuddin on the list, who also brought up six Test centuries in England. Joe Root remains at pole position with 10 centuries in India vs England Test matches.

Except for Jasprit Bumrah, no other pacers managed to live up to the hype. Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna didn't have their best time in Leeds. Calls have been made to include Kuldeep Yadav as the Edgbaston surface offers something for the spinners. Ravindra Jadeja couldn't get his act right, and the left-arm spinner will have a big role to play.