'Their Bowling Has Stumbled...': Aakash Chopra Questions Absence of Yuzvendra Chahal Despite PBKS Defeating MI to Reach IPL 2025 Qualifier

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have had a season to remember becoming the first team to confirm a Qualifier spot with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday. It was a big moment for the franchise as they made it to the playoffs after 11 years. The last time they were in the playoffs was back in 2014 when they even made it to the summit clash only to emerge second-best to Kolkata Knight Riders.

This year, they are looking like a force to reckon with yet former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pinpointed a drawback of the franchise. Chopra reckons their bowling unit has stumbled a bit due to the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner is carrying a niggle in his wrist due to which he did not feature in the game against MI.

‘We saw them stumbling in the last match as well’

"Punjab are a very strong team, but their bowling has stumbled a little. We saw them stumbling in the last match as well. We saw them surrendering against Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs also came, and Karun Nair scored runs before that, and they looked a little fallible. They didn't play Yuzvendra Chahal as well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"They defeated Rajasthan, but have lost one match. This is their third home ground. You have to feel for them, although it's true that you will get a game in New Chandigarh in the playoffs. So maybe it evens out. However, the truth is that you have gone to New Chandigarh, then Dharamsala, and have come to Jaipur after that. Not the ideal thing," he added.

Who Does PBKS Play in Qualifier?