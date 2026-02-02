'There Has Been A Slight Transition...': Ricky Ponting Highlights Australia's Major Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Veteran Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting recently shared his analysis of Australia's chances of winning the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In his analysis, Ricky Ponting backed his country and shared that Australia's all-rounder players give their side a slight edge over other teams.

Ponting shared that his team is well-placed to make a serious impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup and that they have the potential to reach the semi-finals without any serious problem. Ricky Ponting cited the team's overall balance and all-round strength despite missing Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the early phase.

However, during the recent ICC Review edition, Ponting also pointed out Australia's main concerns, which might become a problem for them during the World Cup.

Ricky Ponting Highlights Australia's Major Concerns

The veteran player shared that the World Cup host, India are likely a favorite to win the tournament, but it won't be right to write the Australian team off. However, he also pointed out the transition that the team is currently going through due to injuries picked up by many senior players.

While talking on The ICC Review, Ricky Ponting shared, "India probably start the clear favourites, I think in this event due to conditions, the talent, and the group of players that they have put together. They'll be hard to beat, but I really do think we will see Australia there come semi-final time."

He further added, "There has been a slight transition around the Australian team. It's not a dramatic one. If you look at the squad that they've named, there's a lot of experience in that squad still. A few guys are injured at the moment or coming back from injury. That's probably the biggest concern that they've got right now."

Australia To Face Ireland In Their Opener Match