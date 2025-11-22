'There Was A Lot Said Going In': Mitchell Starc Reflects On The Perth Triumph

Mitchell Starc produced an all-round bowling performance to script Australia's dominant victory in the opening Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium. The left-arm pacer dismantled England with figures of 7/58 in the first innings and 3/55 in the second, finishing with a remarkable match haul of 10/113.



Reflecting on the Test, Starc said, "Sums it up. Travis Head, to take the game on like that and come up trumps, was something to watch. Helter-skelter two days. There was a lot said going in, but we needed to stick to our guns."



Australia's chase of 205 was spearheaded by a breathtaking counter-attacking knock from Travis Head, who hammered an 83-ball 123 studded with 16 fours and four sixes. His explosive innings completely took the game away from England.

Advertisement



Praising his fellow bowlers, Starc added, "Scotty (Scott) Boland came good, Brendan Doggett on debut was fantastic. First time I haven't had Josh (Hazlewood) and Pat (Cummins) around for a while. Didn't change my role at all. If I can just do my role as I've mostly done across the years, that was the plan."

Advertisement