'They Are Getting Old': Mohammed Kaif's Sensational Remark on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Amid Rumours of Rift With Gautam Gambhir

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in sublime touch since the final ODI in Australia at the SCG. After their heroics at the SCG, they carried that form to Ranchi, where the duo stitched a crucial 136-run partnership, which former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons was what helped the side win the game and take the lead in the three-match ODI series. Kaif also said that no matter how much one talks about getting youngsters in the side, eventually one has to go back to Rohit and Kohli.

‘In the end, you had to go back to Kohli and Rohit’

"No, absolutely not, and you will lose the match if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get out. Then you won't score that many runs. First thing is, if you don't make 300, 350, then this South African team will beat you. So I feel there is a direct connection between this win and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. You are talking about youngsters, bringing youngsters in. They won't even make two hundred. So, in the end, you had to go back to Kohli and Rohit to save you," said Kaif on his YouTube channel.

Can RoKo Repeat Ranchi Magic?

The kind of form they are in, you can never write off the possibility of another masterclass. The two look hungrier and more motivated than ever and that is a good sign for Indian cricket. It would be interesting to see their approach at Raipur. Will they be as aggressive as they were in Ranchi?

Advertisement

The second game surely promises to be a cracker in Raipur.