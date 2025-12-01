'They Should Even Sit While Selection Calls Are Taken': Ex-cricketer Gives Big Statement On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Amid Ind vs SA ODI Series

India won the 1st ODI match against South Africa on November 30, 2025, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match saw spectacular performances from senior player Virat Kohli, as the player scored his 52nd ODI ton in the match. Additionally, Rohit Sharma surpassed Shahid Afridi to become the only player to have hit 352 sixes in ODIs.

Both senior players' efforts alongside their teammates powered India to seal the win against South Africa after the test humiliation.

Following the match, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif made a bold claim of having the two senior players in the team selection room. The veteran player opined that the management should make appropriate use of their experience and have them at the core.

Mohammad Kaif On the Judgement Received By Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

While speaking in his YouTube video, Kaif pointed out that both the senior players have been scoring runs and winning matches for a long time, thus they do not deserve to be questioned about their position in the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Mohammad Kaif shared, "They should even sit while selection calls are taken. You can agree or disagree with them, but at least have them there. They are at that stage. Their best use would be made like this if they were at the core. Obviously, people are not happy with how they are being treated. They are scoring runs and winning games. What is the need to judge them?"

He further added that asking the two players to constantly prove their worth and placing them at the same level as others seems unfair.

Kaif explained, "Virat and Rohit are at a stage where they should get the luxury to leave on their terms. This is why people are upset because they have given so much to Indian cricket over the years. When they are asked to prove themselves for the 2027 World Cup and are being judged, you are placing them on par with everyone else. People do not like this, and that is why there are reactions on social media. These two should be given the freedom."

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Against South Africa In the 1st Ind vs SA ODI Series