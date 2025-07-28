'They Weren’t Contributing...': Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Huge Statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli After Manchester Draw

England vs India: Now, that the Indian cricket team is trailing in the five-match series against England, the question will be - is Team India missing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? For the unversed, the two stalwarts called it a day under suspicious circumstances. Speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar answered the question.

As per Manjrekar, Rohit and Kohli were not contributing much, so the team is not missing them.

‘It wasn’t like it was a huge loss’

“Rohit Sharma was averaging 10 in the last two series that he played, and Virat Kohli was averaging 30 in the last five years. So they were perhaps not easy to replace, but it wasn’t like it was a huge loss. It was a loss of two very senior players, but not a loss of contribution, because they weren’t contributing as much,” Manjrekar said.

“I think India have given a great account of themselves. They’ve kept the series alive, and it’s certainly interesting to see the mood in the bus on the England bus when it goes down to London compared to the Indian bus on the way down to London. As we see Shubman Gill here in a league of legends, as it said, and certainly has the opportunity to go to the top of that sort of leaderboard there, and I wouldn’t bet against it,” Manjrekar added.

Can India WIN at Oval?

It will not be easy, but it cannot be put beyond them as well. They have come close to winning at Headingley and at the Lord's, unfortunately they could not get over the line.