'This Historic Triumph...': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Jammu & Kashmir's Discipline Following Maiden Ranji Trophy Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir side after they sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy title on February 28, 2026, in Hubli. The Prime Minister applauded the team for their passion and discipline towards the game, and hoped that this historic win would inspire a lot of youngsters.

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket scripted history in the Ranji Trophy final after clinching the title against the eight-time winner Karnataka in Hubli. With the match initially ending in a draw after J&K captain Paras Dogra declared the innings, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket sealed a grand victory based on their gigantic lead in the first innings.

Notably, this was Jammu and Kashmir Cricket's first final in the Ranji Trophy, and the team went above and beyond to deliver a brilliant performance throughout the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Jammu and Kashmir Cricket After Ranji Trophy Win

Following their victory, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growing sporting passion and talent in Jammu and Kashmir and said that he hoped that this win would inspire many young players to pick up a bat and play the sport.

Writing on X, Narendra Modi shared, "Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there. May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more."

Jammu & Kashmir Defeat Karnataka To Win Ranji Trophy Title