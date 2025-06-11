'Thokiyo Boom, Boom': Captain Shubman Gill Pokes Fun at Jasprit Bumrah During India's Fielding Session Ahead of England Tests | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: In a little over a week, Team India, led by Shubman Gill, would start a new chapter. It is no secret that after the retirements of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - the team is in a phase of transition. With Gill appointed as the new captain, spotlight is bound to be on him. Ahead of the opening Test at the Headingley in Leeds, Team India look upbeat and that augurs well ahead of such a big series. During the fielding-drill session, Gill was spotted poking fun at premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Gill was heard calling Bumrah with his nickname, that is ‘Boom’. Gill said ‘Thokiyo, Boom-boom’. The context could not be understood, but it seemed Gill said that in humour and it was received well. BCCI posted the clip on social space and it is now being loved by fans. Here is the viral clip.

Meanwhile, both Gill and Bumrah would be key to India's fortunes in England. Both the stars have the experience of playing in England and that should help. While Gill would be expected to score big runs, Bumrah would be expected to pick wickets.

Ind vs Eng - Preview

India will play a five-match Test series starting June 20. The match would also mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle and hence both the sides would like to get off to a good start. The Indian team has been in England for a week now and that would help them get accustomed to the conditions. Traditionally, the pitches in England assist pacers and India have a good set of fast bowlers in their squad.