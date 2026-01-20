'You Shouldn't Lose Confidence In A Bowler': Ashwin Questions Shubman Gill's Decisions In ODI Series Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

India lost 1-2 to New Zealand in the three-match series, sparking a wide debate regarding Shubman Gill's captaincy and the decisions he made in the ODI series. While his batting prowess has remained undisputed, his leadership skills have been called into question recently.

One person who questioned Shubman Gill's decision-making skills on the field during the ODI series is former India team player Ravichandran Ashwin. In his recent YouTube video, Ashwin highlighted the glaring flaws in Gill's captaincy and shared how he failed to manage his resources in the middle overs, which might have played a huge role in India's defeats in the second and third ODIs.

Ashwin On Shubman Gill's Captaincy

In his YouTube video, Ashwin pointed out that the captaincy aspects that Gill struggled with are the same ones that past captains M.S.Dhoni and Rohit Sharma excelled at during their respective tenures.

According to Ashwin, Gill failed to deploy his best resources when the game needed them. Additionally, he even questioned the role of Kuldeep Yadav against Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips in the last ODI match.

Ashwin shared, "Why do we praise Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni so much as captains? Because they know where to use the resources and when to bring the resources, and against which batsman. That was a little missing."

He further added, "You shouldn't lose confidence in a bowler on the basis of the previous game. I would have loved to see two-over spells. If the same Glenn Phillips had to encounter Kuldeep Yadav through the middle overs in two-over spells... give one run to Daryl Mitchell, try and bowl round the stumps."

New Zealand Win First Ever ODI Series In India