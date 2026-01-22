Tilak Varma Intensifies Comeback Preparations, Provides Key Health Update Ahead of T20 World Cup

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has issued a positive update as he continues his recovery from injury. The Indian cricketer looks well on track for a swift recovery and boosts the Men in Blue's chances ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20I matches against New Zealand for an abdomen-related issue and had to be admitted to the hospital. Upon his discharge, the Indian cricketer flew back to Hyderabad and then checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) to commence his road to recovery.

Tilak Varma Delivers Promising Update Amid Road To Recovery

Tilak Varma has shared a positive update in his road to recovery at the BCCI CoE. On Instagram Stories, the Indian cricketer has revealed that he could be back "sooner than expected."

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@tilakvarma9

The star Indian cricketer is currently in rehab at the Centre of Excellence and looks to be in good spirits in the workout and training videos he has shared on social media.

Tilak Varma is in phenomenal shape and is actively pursuing his training as he gears up for a triumphant comeback for the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket.

The 23-year-old's performance for the Men in Blue in T20Is has been nothing less than phenomenal. The team management is also favouring Tilak Varma ever since he delivered a heroic effort against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team remained undefeated in the group stage and Super 4 to advance to the summit clash. Tilak's spirited outing helped India chase down the target in brilliant fashion.

Ishan Kishan Stepped In As Tilak Varma's Replacement Against NZ

To replace Tilak Varma at the number three spot, the Indian team management backed Ishan Kishan to step up and perform in that position, marking the latter's comeback in international cricket for India. Kishan played the role of a specialist batter for the Men in Blue in the series opener T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur.

Ishan Kishan's comeback did not go as planned. The Indian batter was dismissed early on, scoring eight runs off five balls.