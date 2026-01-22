Updated 22 January 2026 at 13:48 IST
Tilak Varma Intensifies Comeback Preparations, Provides Key Health Update Ahead of T20 World Cup
Tilak Varma shares a positive recovery update from injury at BCCI CoE, aiming for a swift comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup after his heroic Asia Cup 2025 performance boosted India’s triumph.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has issued a positive update as he continues his recovery from injury. The Indian cricketer looks well on track for a swift recovery and boosts the Men in Blue's chances ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20I matches against New Zealand for an abdomen-related issue and had to be admitted to the hospital. Upon his discharge, the Indian cricketer flew back to Hyderabad and then checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) to commence his road to recovery.
Tilak Varma Delivers Promising Update Amid Road To Recovery
Tilak Varma has shared a positive update in his road to recovery at the BCCI CoE. On Instagram Stories, the Indian cricketer has revealed that he could be back "sooner than expected."
The star Indian cricketer is currently in rehab at the Centre of Excellence and looks to be in good spirits in the workout and training videos he has shared on social media.
Advertisement
Tilak Varma is in phenomenal shape and is actively pursuing his training as he gears up for a triumphant comeback for the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket.
Also Read: ‘Amused at Being Pitted Against...’: Gautam Gambhir Plays Victim Card; Cryptic Post Amid Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fallout Goes Viral
Advertisement
The 23-year-old's performance for the Men in Blue in T20Is has been nothing less than phenomenal. The team management is also favouring Tilak Varma ever since he delivered a heroic effort against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team remained undefeated in the group stage and Super 4 to advance to the summit clash. Tilak's spirited outing helped India chase down the target in brilliant fashion.
Ishan Kishan Stepped In As Tilak Varma's Replacement Against NZ
To replace Tilak Varma at the number three spot, the Indian team management backed Ishan Kishan to step up and perform in that position, marking the latter's comeback in international cricket for India. Kishan played the role of a specialist batter for the Men in Blue in the series opener T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur.
Also Read: How Sri Lanka's Knockout Qualification Chances at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be Hurt if Bangladesh's Proposed Group Swap Happens
Ishan Kishan's comeback did not go as planned. The Indian batter was dismissed early on, scoring eight runs off five balls.
Despite Kishan falling early, India sealed a 48-run victory to open the series with a 1-0 lead. All eyes will be on Ishan to perform in the upcoming match-up in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 22 January 2026 at 13:48 IST