Tilak Varma Locks Short-Term Deal With Hampshire, Indian T20 Batter To Make His County Cricket Debut

Dynamic Indian white-ball batter Tilak Varma will make his County Cricket Debut after it was announced that the Mumbai Indians batter will compete for Hampshire. The Indian batter, who has also represented the Indian Senior Men's National Cricket Team, has been roped in with a short-term deal with the county side. Tilak will feature for Hampshire in the County Championship, making his debut for the Rose and Crown in an away clash against Essex.

Tilak Varma To Feature In County Cricket With Hampshire

Tilak Varma is keeping the grind going as the Indian batter is eager to showcase his commitment towards the game. The Indian white-ball batter, who has made 25 T20I and four ODI appearances, is known to be an explosive batter. Since his debut for India, Tilak has scored 749 runs, which include three half-centuries. Varma also picked up two tons, which he has scored in successive innings against South Africa in 2024. He also features for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has raked up 1499 runs so far.

The Indian white-ball batter is eager to scour other exploits and has signed himself up for County Cricket. Tilak Varma has signed up with Hampshire for a short-term deal, where he will feature in four County Championship appearances throughout the summer.

"It's fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches. He's an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL, and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer," Hampshire Director of Cricket Giles White said.

Tilak Varma Follows Ruturaj Gaikwad's Steps

Tilak Varma is among the few Indian talents who have opted to feature in County Cricket and get some game time in English conditions. Recently, 28-year-old Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed up with Yorkshire CCC and would represent them in County Cricket. The Pune batter has also made himself available for the One Day Cup.