Tilak Varma Should be Dropped? 1983 World Cup Winner Labels Star Batter as 'Clueless' After India Lose 4th T20I vs England

England vs India: Following India's humiliating loss against England in the 4th T20I, former India cricketer Krisnamachari Srikkanth has labelled star batter Tilak Varma as 'clueless'. Tilak has not been among the runs and hence this criticism was on the cards. Srikkanth wants Tilak, who scored 11 off eight balls in the fourth T20I, to be dropped for the final game.

‘Tilak Varma is clueless’

"He's already the vice-captain, and it looks like he'll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn't want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, you shield him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he's vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I've been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don't drop him," added Srikkanth, who won the 1983 World Cup with India.

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Srikkanth actually went on to say that he would have played Sanju Samson instead of Tilak.

"I would rather play Sanju Samson himself instead of Tilak Varma," Srikkanth stated.

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It needs to be noted that Samson was dropped after repeated failures in three games.

Batting first after winning the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer appeared to be batting on a different surface, in his 49-ball 80 not out, his second as skipper, to guide India to 158 for 7. He struck five sixes and four fours, holding the innings together as wickets tumbled around him on a typical pacy English wicket.