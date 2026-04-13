Tim David, Hardik Pandya Penalised For Breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct During MI vs RCB Clash At Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has penalised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Tim David and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya for breaching the Code of Conduct during Match 20 of the 2026 season.

On Sunday, April 12, Mumbai Indians faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Bengaluru-based franchise secured an 18-run victory.

Tim David Penalised For Disobeying Umpires' Instruction

A day later, the IPL released an official statement confirming that David has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also received one Demerit Point.

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"Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI)," the statement read.

David was found guilty of breaching Article 2.4 after twice failing to comply with the umpires’ instructions regarding the return of the ball during the first innings. The first incident occurred in the 18th over when he delayed handing back a changed ball despite repeated requests, followed by a similar episode in the final over. The Australian all-rounder admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.

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Hardik Pandya Fined For Maintaining Slow Over Rate

Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya was penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakh.

"Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement added.