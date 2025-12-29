Tim David Out Of Remaining BBL Campaign Due To Hamstring Strain; Selection Hopes For T20 World Cup Intact

Tim David has been ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) campaign following a hamstring strain. The middle-order batter for Cricket Australia suffered the injury in a match against the Perth Scorchers at the Optus Stadium.

Despite the injury concern at hand, Tim David is very much in the selection picture for Cricket Australia in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Amid concerns over his participation in the upcoming ICC tournament, the statement from the BBL franchise comes as a huge glimmer of hope for Aussie cricket fans ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Tim David Ruled Out Of BBL But World Cup Hopes Still Intact

Tim David injured himself during a BBL fixture between the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes. The middle-order batter had provided a brisk knock for Hobart, scoring 42 off 28.

The Aussie cricketer suffered a hamstring issue while taking a single and looked in considerable pain. After a delivery, David signalled for the physio to assess him and eventually walked off the field following a brief medical assessment.

The Hobart Hurricanes issued a statement on Tim David via social media, addressing the fact that while his BBL campaign may be over, the batter remains in the picture for Australia's squad in the T20 World Cup.

"Tim David sustained a grade two right hamstring strain during his recent BBL match. As a result, David has been ruled out for the remainder of the BBL. David's Rehabilitation timeline is has him tracking to be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," The Hobart Hurricanes wrote in a statement on social media.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Also In Fray For T20 WC Selections

Cricket Australia has had some injury-related concerns with some of its top cricketers lately. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, the fitness of the team's star cricketers will be crucial for the upcoming ICC white-ball competition.