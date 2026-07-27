Time's up For Sanju Samson? Irfan Pathan Makes Huge Claim While Praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Zimbabwe vs India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unstoppable during the third and the final T20I at Harare as he smashed a breathtaking 81 off 49 balls. His beligerent knock helped India post a massive total which proved to be good enough for the home side. India won the game by 35 runs to whitewash Zimbabwe and once again go No. 1 in the T20I ratings. Following India's win, Sooryavanshi started receiving praise from all quarters. With Sooryavanshi in good form, the question is - is it over for Sanju Samson?

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi Gets Sound Advise From Laxman on Area he Needs to Improve

Is it over for Sanju Samson?

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has reacted on it claiming that it would be very difficult for Samson to make it back into the XI. There is no doubt that Pathan is absolutely right in his prediction.

"Jiski Bhi jagah lega ye bachha use wapis Nahi aane dega... (Whoever's spot this kid takes, he won't let them come back) How Special this Vaibhav Suryavanshi is??" Irfan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

For the unversed, Samson was India's main man during the triumphant World Cup run. Samson scored runs in the virtual quarter-final and then the semis and the final. Samson was unstoppable during the marquee event, but lately - his form has not been up to the expectations.

Advertisement

India Dethrone England