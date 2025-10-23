'Time to Retire': Virat Kohli Brutally Trolled After Consecutive Ducks in ODIs in Australia

Ind vs Aus: It was a shock start as Virat Kohli perished for a four-ball duck on Thursday during the second ODI in Perth. He was trapped in front by Xavier Bartlett, who picked up his second wicket of the over. Kohli was hit on his front leg, which rarely happens. He had a lengthy chat with Rohit Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end. Rohit must have told him that he was hit in front and that the ball would have hit the stumps. Kohli did not take the review as he made the long walk back to the pavilion. While Kohli was leaving, he thanked the crowd, who were giving him a standing ovation, which could be a subtle hint as well.

Here is now getting brutally trolled as fans reckons it is time for him to retire. Here are some of the reactions.

'Time to Retire, KING'

At the time of filing the copy, India are reeling at 23 for two after 9 overs. One has to give due credit to the Australian pacers, who have done a fantastic job upfront with the new ball.

Shreyas Iyer has joined Rohit and now India would look to get their innings back on track after early setbacks. Both Iyer and Rohit have the capability of getting India back to safety but they would realise they have a mountain to climb. The Australian pacers have been on the money right from the outset, not allowing any freebies to the Indian top-order.