TMC's Kirti Azad Responds to Gautam Gambhir's Criticism of His Comments: 'Players Shouldn't Degrade Their Situation'

T20 World Cup: TMC MP Kirti Azad has reacted to coach Gautam Gambhir's criticism over his past comments. Just outside the Parliament when reporters told him what Gambhir had said about his comments, he said players shouldn't degrade their situation'. He reminded all that India is a democratic country where people of all religions live together.

'Players Shouldn't Degrade Their Situation'

“The players should not be demeaned in any way, nor should they degrade their own position. Our country is a democratic nation where people of all religions live together, and everyone deserves respect,” he told reporters.

Earlier Gambhir when asked by reporters to comment on Azad's comments, the India coach said ‘it is not worth answering’.

Advertisement

"It is not even worth answering this question. Answering that question, it is a big moment for the entire country. If you ask me, then it's a huge moment for our whole country. I think it's important that we celebrate the World Cup winner. That's why I said certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements, because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts, then tomorrow anyone can give any statement, and we start taking it seriously, which isn't fair to the boys," Gambhir had said on ANI's Podcast with Smita Prakash.

Advertisement

Kishan Taken by Surprise