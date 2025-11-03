Tom Moody Set To Be Appointed As Global Director Of Cricket At Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has joined Lucknow Super Giants as the Global Director of Cricket.

He will not just take control of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL but also Durban's Super Giants in SA20, and their Manchester-based franchise in the Hundred, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Tom Moody will meet his former Australian teammate Justin Langer in the Lucknow-based franchise, who is the head coach of the team. Earlier, the Super Giants also roped in former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as the strategic advisor of the franchise.

LSG Yet To Make Official Announcement Of Moody's Appointment

However, Lucknow Super Giants have yet to make an official announcement of Tom Moody's appointment in the franchise. The report from ESPNCricinfo further added that the tenure of Moody's contract has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier, Tom Moody served as the head coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, but left the franchise in 2022. His joining the Super Giants will mark his return to the cash-rich tournament. He also won the IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad during his first stint with the Hyderabad-based franchise from 2013 to 2021. The Australian helped the Sunrisers clinch the title in 2016.

Tom Moody will replace former Indian fast-bowler Zaheer Khan in the Super Giants. While joining the franchise, Zaheer Khan signed a two-year contract, but he left LSG after spending just one season.

LSG Displayed Sluggish Performance In IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants joined the Indian Premier League in 2022 and marched into the playoffs in their first two seasons in the tournament. However, LSG failed to make it into the playoffs in the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the IPL.