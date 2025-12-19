'Travis Head Owns 11 Kids': Fans go Berserk After Australia Opener Smashes Century During 3rd Ashes Test

Ashes 2025: Australia opener Travis Head has gone on to hit another Ashes hundred during Day four of the ongoing third Test on Friday. The century for Head comes in the second innings and that has made it even more special. Head dominated proceedings as he played his natural game and that took the English bowlers off-guard. While wickets fell at the other end, Head was unflustered by all that as he kept hitting the English bowlers to the boundary. His knock has put the hosts in a dominating position in the third Test.