19 December 2025
'Travis Head Owns 11 Kids': Fans go Berserk After Australia Opener Smashes Century During 3rd Ashes Test
Ashes 2025: Travis Head has gone on to smash another Test century during the ongoing 3rd Ashes game at the Adelaide.
Ashes 2025: Australia opener Travis Head has gone on to hit another Ashes hundred during Day four of the ongoing third Test on Friday. The century for Head comes in the second innings and that has made it even more special. Head dominated proceedings as he played his natural game and that took the English bowlers off-guard. While wickets fell at the other end, Head was unflustered by all that as he kept hitting the English bowlers to the boundary. His knock has put the hosts in a dominating position in the third Test.
Fans are now hailing Head as the ‘second innings beast’ after his good show in Adelaide. Here is how some of his fans reacted on social space after he got to the milestone.
‘Head Owns 11 Kids’
Meanwhile, this happens to be his second century in the ongoing Ashes series and his 11th Test century.
19 December 2025