“Two Masters, Two Centuries”: Social Media Erupts After Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, star Team India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma smashed centuries each on their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In Mumbai's eight-wicket win against Sikkim in their Elite Group C match in Jaipur, Rohit Sharma slammed a sensational 94-ball 155 runs. Notably, this was his first appearance in the tournament after seven years.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who had last played the Vijay Hazare Trophy back in the 2010-11 season, reached his century off just 83 deliveries during Delhi's Elite Group D fixture against Andhra Pradesh. Following the centuries of the star players, the internet erupted with praises for the two legends.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In The Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai Indians star was named the Player of the Match for his knock against Sikkim, where he helped his side to chase the target of 237 runs in 30.3 overs.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, captained Delhi's pursuit of 299 runs against Nitish Reddy's Andhra Pradesh side. Notably, with his knock against Andhra Pradesh, Kohli achieved the milestone of 16,000 List A runs, making him the second player to achieve this feat after cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Ishan Kishan Shines For Jharkhand

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who was recently given the 2026 World Cup call-up, made a strong case for an ODI return after registering a ton off just 33 balls for Jharkhand against Karnataka.