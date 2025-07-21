Two-Tier Tests To Be Introduced From Next WTC Cycle? ICC Forms Panel To Explore New Avenue: Report

Updated 21 July 2025 at 13:46 IST
The introduction of the World Test Championship has helped to bring back the charm of Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to bring a major change which can transform Test cricket forever.
The ICC is exploring new avenues in order to introduce a two-tier Test cricket system. As per a Guardian report, the ICC has appointed an eight-member committee to deep dive into the opportunity of forming a two-division test cricket in the near future.
ICC wrapped up its first Annual General Meeting, and as per the Guardian report, it has been decided that Sanjog Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Executive, will head the committee. The committee will also consist of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive, Richard Gould, and the Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive, Todd Greenberg.
Currently, nine teams participate in the existing format of the WTC, and should this new system get implemented from the 2027-2029 cycle, two groups of six teams are likely to be formed.
Also Read: Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture For Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Breaks Internet, See Pics
Promotion and relegation are also likely to be a part of the new system, but with the smaller nations also in the fray, it would be difficult to accommodate everything intone one plate. ICC might also have to facilitate a fund for the smaller countries that will be in tier two, as things stand. To implement the system, ICC at least needs the approval of a two-thirds majority of 12 full members.
South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are poised to be included in tier-one, while Pakistan, West Indies and Zimbabwe are designated to be in tier-two alongside Ireland, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. ICC also decided that the next three WTC finals will be held in England. There has been criticism over the ICC's decision to hand England all the WTC finals, as Pat Cummins earlier insisted the final should be hosted by the previous WTC winners.
Published 21 July 2025 at 13:46 IST