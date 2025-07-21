Two-Tier Tests To Be Introduced From Next WTC Cycle? ICC Forms Panel To Explore New Avenue: Report

The introduction of the World Test Championship has helped to bring back the charm of Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to bring a major change which can transform Test cricket forever.

ICC Plans To Introduce Two-Tier Test System

The ICC is exploring new avenues in order to introduce a two-tier Test cricket system. As per a Guardian report, the ICC has appointed an eight-member committee to deep dive into the opportunity of forming a two-division test cricket in the near future.

ICC wrapped up its first Annual General Meeting, and as per the Guardian report, it has been decided that Sanjog Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Executive, will head the committee. The committee will also consist of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive, Richard Gould, and the Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive, Todd Greenberg.

Currently, nine teams participate in the existing format of the WTC, and should this new system get implemented from the 2027-2029 cycle, two groups of six teams are likely to be formed.

Promotion And Relegation Likely To Be A Part Of New System

Promotion and relegation are also likely to be a part of the new system, but with the smaller nations also in the fray, it would be difficult to accommodate everything intone one plate. ICC might also have to facilitate a fund for the smaller countries that will be in tier two, as things stand. To implement the system, ICC at least needs the approval of a two-thirds majority of 12 full members.