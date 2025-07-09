Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle's Signature Move During Yuvraj Singh's Event in London Reeks of Bromance | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Virat Kohli, like always, was in the spotlight on Tuesday in London at the gala dinner hosted by Yuvraj Singh's ‘YouWeCan’. The Indian cricketers, Kohli, a few ex-cricketers and a number of English cricketers were present at the event. While Kohli had the spotlight on him throughout, his hug with Yuvraj stole the show. Not just that, Kohli gave his fans another moment to remember. Kohli, on seeing his ex-teammate, Chris Gayle, broke into their signature move. It would certainly be a treat for RCB fans. Gayle was extremely glad to meet Kohli.

The duo have played together for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for long time and were integral to the side that made it to the final in 2011 and 2016. Here is the viral clip where you can see the bromance between the two.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli broke silence over his Test retirement in the event.

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," Kohli said when insisted by Gaurav Kapur to join Gayle, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, and Darren Gough on the stage.

Kohli - The Real King

The former India captain, regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game, featured in 123 matches, amassing 9,230 runs in 210 outings at an average of 46.85. This comprises of 30 centuries, 31 fifties, and a record seven double centuries - the most by an Indian. Kohli is also regarded as an ambassador for Test cricket.