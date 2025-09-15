UAE vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match In India?

UAE will host Oman in an Asia Cup encounter in ABu Dhabi | Image: AP

Both Oman and UAE will be in the serch of their maiden win when they face off against each other in the Asia Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have encountered horrific defeats in their Asia cup opening matches respectively and will be eager to hit the ground running.

Both teams have lost their last five outings in the shortest format as things stand. UAE had got the better of Oman in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final but Oman had also defetaed UAE during the tournament. The Abu Dhabi pitch tends to help the batters more and toss could play a big factor.

India crushed UAE to prove their T20I credentials and it might have been a wake up call for the home side. Despite the losses, both teams are unlikely to make changes to their starting XIs.

UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When will the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15.

What time will the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match get underway?

The UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?

The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?