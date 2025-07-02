Uncertainty Looms Over India's White Ball Tour Of Bangladesh, Likely To Be Postponed: Reports

Uncertainty is hovering over India's white ball tour against Bangladesh. The Men In Blue are scheduled to be involved in three ODI and three T20I matches.

India's White Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Could Be Postponed

As per the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), the tour is slated to start on August 17 in Dhaka. Bangladesh Cricket Board media committee chairman Iftikhar Rahman told AFP that they received communications from BCCI that the tour might be postponed. He told AFP, “The tour is part of the FTP (International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme), so cancellation is not an option. But it may be rescheduled to a mutually convenient time."

There hasn't been any official confirmation from the BCCI, but media reports have suggested that the cricketing body is awaiting a green signal from the Indian government. Diplomatic relations between the two countries took a sharp fall following mass protests in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh travelled to India in 2024 to play two Tests and two T20I matches.

ACC Urged BCCI To Confirm Asia Cup Schedule

The future of the Asia Cup has also been in the doldrums. As per reports, the Asian Cricket Council wants to conduct the tournament in September but has yet to receive any confirmation from the BCCI. They recently wrote a letter to BCCI urging them to finalise the schedule at the earliest. ACC is reportedly facing pressure from the broadcasters and the sponsors and wants to release the schedule. As per the Times of India, the Asia Cup could commence on September 5 with the Indo-Pak tie set for a September 7 date.