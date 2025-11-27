UP Ranji Team Can Beat Gautam Gambhir's Team India? Mohammed Kaif's Sensational Remark

Ind vs SA: In what can be labelled as a scathing attack, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif made a huge claim following India's Test series whitewash against South Africa. As per Kaif, even the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy side can beat the national team. Kaif said that Shubman Gill has just taken over and is very new to Test captaincy.

‘UP Ranji team can beat them’

“Look, you have to face the truth. Right now, they don’t have a proper captain. Gill has only just started captaining. Tell me first, how much captaincy has he done in India? Don’t talk about the West Indies, don’t compare the West Indies. Even a UP Ranji team can beat them. So what I’m saying is that they still don’t really have a captain," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“Rishabh Pant is captaining his very first Test match. You have someone who has never captained before, yet he is leading the team against the World Test Champion. Gill is also a new captain and you have new players, so ups and downs will happen," he added.

Team India Hit New Low

In India, the home side is traditionally considered to be very strong - but in recent times that has changed. Over the past 14 months, India has been whitewashed twice at home - which is extremely surprising. Following the loss at Guwahati, fans are asking for the sacking of coach Gautam Gambhir. The India coach at the press conference after the Guwahati Test said that the call lies with the BCCI.