UP Warriorz Announce Amy Jones as Late Replacement for Injured Phoebe Litchfield For Rest Of WPL 2026 Season

England Women's Amy Jones plays a shot during the match against South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

The UP Warriorz have officially unveiled the signing of Amy Jones as an injury replacement for the rest of the WPL 2026 season. The wicketkeeper-batter from England steps in to replace the injured Phoebe Litchfield in the franchise.

Phoebe Litchfield has been one of UP Warriorz's fiercest performers, scoring 243 runs in the six matches she has played in the Women's Premier League 2026 season so far. An undisclosed injury has ruled her out of the competition, prompting the UPW to replace her.

The UP Warriorz officially announced the signing of Amy Jones as an injury replacement for Phoebe Litchfield. The Aussie women's cricketer was breathing fire before an injury shortened her WPL campaign. UPW picked Jones up for INR 50 lakh.

Phoebe Litchfield's absence would be a significant blow to UPW as the WPL 2026 season is closing in on the playoffs. In her absence, Amy Jones brings an array of international experience to the franchise.

"UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Amy Jones as an injury replacement for Phoebe Litchfield for the remainder of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 243 runs in 6 matches in the ongoing TATA WPL 2026, is ruled out of the tournament due to injury," the WPL wrote in a statement.

Amy Jones, the wicketkeeper-batter for England women's cricket, has featured in 125 matches internationally.

The veteran cricketer has scored 1,666 runs in the game's shortest format and could be a reliable option in the batting order and a wicket-keeping option for the rest of the WPL 2026 season.

UP Warriorz Have A Slim Chance To Bounce Back!

The UP Warriorz are in a perilous position in the WPL 2026 standings as they are at the bottom of the points table. They currently have four points after securing two wins and three losses in the past five matches they have played.

While the chances are slim, the only way the UP Warriorz could secure a knockout spot is by winning their remaining two matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals.