UP Warriorz Break Silence On Dropping Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy From WPL 2026 Retention List

Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz have shocked everyone with their retentions for the 2026 season. Following the inclusion of Abhishek Nayar as the head coach, the franchise has hit the reset button ahead of the mega auction, picking just one cricketer for the auction.

The UP Warriorz have opted to retain the young and dynamic Shweta Sehrawat in the uncapped Indian category. The surprising decision to let go of stars like Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy has sparked a debate.

UP Warriorz Speak Out On Releasing Deepti Sharma & Alyssa Healy During WPL 2026 Retentions

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up about their decision to let go of their top stars as he eyes shaping a new era for the WPL franchise. Given that they haven't reaped benefits from the previous season, the franchise has opted to change tracks and opt for an overhaul during the mega auction.

Coach Nayar also highlighted the importance of the 'Right to Match' card during the auction, which will help restructure their squad for the next cycle.

“The UP Warriorz have had some tremendous players in the past seasons, but as we enter a new cycle in the WPL, it is essential to make a fresh start.

"This does not in any way close the doors for our players to come back to the set-up, and we are working on this with a new plan, and we are confident that the WPL Mega Auction will help us restructure our squad in a way that benefits the UP Warriorz,” head coach Abhishek Nayar said in a statement.

How Much Purse Value And RTM Cards Does UP Warriorz Have?

Following the announcement of the WPL Retentions for the 2026 season, the UP Warriorz hold the highest-valued purse remaining. Their current value stands at INR 14.5 crore, which is significantly higher than any other franchise.

They would approach the WPL mega auction with a broad vision to put up a competitive and balanced squad for the next cycle.

Apart from the significant prize money, the UP Warriorz have four Right to Match (RTM) cards, which they can use during the mega auction.