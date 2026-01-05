UP Warriorz Confirm Development On Pratika Rawal, WPL Franchise Awaits On BCCI COE's Clearance

Pratika Rawal bats during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has issued a significant health update on India opener Pratika Rawal ahead of the WPL 2026 season. Coach Nayar did not dive into much detail but shared that they are awaiting clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pratika Rawal had suffered an ankle injury during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. She landed awkwardly on her ankle during a fielding attempt and missed out on the rest of the tournament.

Shafali Verma was roped in as Pratika's replacement, and she played a key role in India's title win at the summit clash against South Africa Women.

Abhishek Nayar Offers An Update On Pratika Rawal's Status For WPL 2026

When asked about the availability of Pratika Rawal in WPL 2026, head coach Abhishek Nayar expressed that they are still unsure about the scenario. He added that they are awaiting clearance for Pratika's status of play.

Despite the uncertainty over Pratika Rawal's availability, coach Nayar expressed his thrill at having the Indian opener in the set-up.

"Pratika, we (are) still... I'm not sure, to be honest, but I think the NCA, the COE, as they call it now, I think they will take a call on it.

"But regardless, it's always exciting to have Pratika in the set-up, and I feel any team is only a good team when you have contrasting players, not players who play the same style and brand of cricket," Nayar said during a press conference, as quoted by PTI.

UP Warriorz Announce Meg Lanning As Skipper For 2026 Season

The UP Warriorz have officially announced their captain for the side, with Meg Lanning set to be at the helm for the franchise. The Australian cricketer was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL mega auction. Meg was eventually roped in by UPW for INR 1.9 Crore.

Meg Lanning holds a tremendous resume in the WPL and has led the Delhi Capitals to the finals in every season. However, they have emerged as runner-ups on all occasions.

In terms of international career, Lanning has three T20 World Cup wins and an ODI World Cup victory with Australia Women.