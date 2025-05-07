Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians In Last Ball Thriller

Gujarat Titans have secured a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians to secure their 8th victory in IPL 2025. This win has allowed GT to move an inch closer to an IPL playoff spot.

Brilliant Bowling Performance Paved The Way For Mumbai Indians

Except for Will Jacks, the Mumbai Indians batting lineup failed to take up the challenge. Mohammed Siraj removed Ryan Rickelton, while Arshad Khan got the better of Rohit Sharma to provide a massive jolt. Despite some sloppy fielding, the Gujarat Titans would be thankful to their bowlers, as it didn't have a lasting impact.

Jacks brought up his first 50 in just 29 balls and kept the scoreboard ticking with a much-needed partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. But the latter departed for 35 and Mumbai looked in certain danger. A late cameo from Corbin Bosch helped the home side to post 155 runs on the board. Sai Sudharsan didn't have the desired start and was dismissed for just five runs. Captain Shubman Gill struggled to hit the ground and could manage to hit 43 runs of 46 balls.

Ashwani Kumar removed Jos Buttler and Gujarat's over-reliance on their top order kept them at bay. Bumrah brought his side back into the game with consecutive wickets of Gill and Sherfane Rutherford. Gujarat lost two wickets cheaply and were standing on the brink of a loss. As rain interrupted, they needed 15 runs of one over and courtesy of a Deepak Chahar over they went on to secure a historic win.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Gujarat Titans Defeated Mumbai Indians

The win has allowed GT to dethrone RCB from the top of the table with 16 points. RCB have moved to the 2nd position with 16 points while Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians occupy the 3rd and 4th positions with 15 and 14 points respectively.