Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants secured a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. This was LSG's 6th win in IPL this season, but Rishabh Pant's team has already crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Mitchell Marsh Brought Up His Maiden IPL Hundred

Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden IPL century as Lucknow Super Giants posted a whopping 235 runs on the board. Marsh and Aiden Markram provided the perfect start as LSG scored 53 runs in the powerplay. They put up a 90-run stand together before Markram was dismissed. Marsh continued his process and went on to forge a 121-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran. The Australian T20 captain brought up his second T20 century in just 56 balls and he rampaged the Gujarat bowlers for 10 fours and eight sixes. Pooran completed another half-century while LSG captain Rishabh Pant provided a nice finishing touch with a fiery six-ball 16.

Gujarat's over-reliance on their opening pair was caught out against as Will O'Rourke dismissed Sai Sudharsan when the score was 46. Captain Shubman Gill looked in solid touch, but a good catch from Abdul Samad brought an end to his innings. Jos Buttler played a handy cameo with 18-ball 33 while Sherfane Rutherford came up with 23-ball 38. Despite Shahrukh Khan's dominating half-century, the LSG bowlers kept their cool and secured a brilliant win in Gujarat's fortress.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Gujarat Titans