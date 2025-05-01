Updated IPL Points Table After Mumbai Indians Eliminate Rajasthan Royals From IPL 2025 Playoff Contention

Updated May 1st 2025, 23:56 IST
Mumbai Indians have defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to secure their 7th win in IPL 2025. The five-time champions have now won their 6th match on the trot.
MI haven't had the ideal start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having lost four out of the first five matches. But they have now roared back to form with six consecutive wins. Coming to the match, both Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 116-run stand. Suryakumar Yadav maintained his incredible form by hitting a scorching 48 off 23 balls.. His innings included 4 fours and 3 massive sixes. He recorded his 11th consecutive 25+ scores in the IPL, which is another record. Hardik Pandya , who was especially dangerous on the leg side, was also in the mood. With a 23-ball 48, the Mumbai Indians captain was at the top of his game and helped the side cross the 200-run mark.
Also Read: IPL 2025, RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Continues To Break Records, Enters Elite List Featuring Virat Kohli, Leaves MS Dhoni Behind
Rajasthan never looked on course towards the target and lost wickets at quick intervals. Youngest centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn't do anything and got out very cheaply. Yashasvi Jasiwal, Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana followed suit and the rest of the batting lineup crumbled under severe pressure. Karn Sharma and Trent Boult took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' All-Around Excellence Rattles Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Pursuit with Substantial Defeat By 100 Runs
Mumbai Indians have moved to the top of the IPL table with 14 points. They have also improved their NRR, and it will surely help them if any situation arises. Rajasthan have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 and will be hoping to end the season on a high. RCB and Punjab Kings have occupied the 2nd and 3rd place with 14 and 13 points respectively. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are in 4th and 5th place, respectively, with 12 points each, while Lucknow Super Giants are in 6th place,e followed by KKR in 7th.
Published May 1st 2025, 23:36 IST