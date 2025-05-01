Updated IPL Points Table After Mumbai Indians Eliminate Rajasthan Royals From IPL 2025 Playoff Contention

Mumbai Indians have defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to secure their 7th win in IPL 2025. The five-time champions have now won their 6th match on the trot.

Mumbai Indians Thrashed Rajasthan Royals By 100 Runs

MI haven't had the ideal start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having lost four out of the first five matches. But they have now roared back to form with six consecutive wins. Coming to the match, both Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 116-run stand. Suryakumar Yadav maintained his incredible form by hitting a scorching 48 off 23 balls.. His innings included 4 fours and 3 massive sixes. He recorded his 11th consecutive 25+ scores in the IPL, which is another record. Hardik Pandya , who was especially dangerous on the leg side, was also in the mood. With a 23-ball 48, the Mumbai Indians captain was at the top of his game and helped the side cross the 200-run mark.

Rajasthan never looked on course towards the target and lost wickets at quick intervals. Youngest centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn't do anything and got out very cheaply. Yashasvi Jasiwal, Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana followed suit and the rest of the batting lineup crumbled under severe pressure. Karn Sharma and Trent Boult took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals