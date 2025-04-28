Updated IPL Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Storm Blows Away Gujarat Titans In Jaipur

A Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass helped the Rajasthan Royals tame the Gujarat Titans in an IPL game by eight wickets in Jaipur on April 28, Monday. The win has kept Rajasthan alive in the playoffs race, while Gujarat will have to wait to secure their place in the next stage.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Single-handedly Destroyed Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan's stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to field first. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill took the charge from the start and hit the right chord. Sudharsan was dismissed for 39, but Gill kept it going. The Titans' captain continued his strong form and smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes en route to his 84. Jos Buttler provided the finishing touch with a sublime innings and helped DC post a whopping 209 runs on the board.

Rajasthan needed a bright start and Suryavanshi did just that. The 14-year-old didn't show mercy to any opponent bowlers and started smashing them left, right, and centre. The youngster smashed 11 sixes as he became the youngest centurion in IPL history. He also recorded the most number of over-boundaries in an innings by an Indian during an IPL game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal stayed till the end and ensured Rajasthan stayed in the hunt with their third victory.

Updated IPL Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Thrashed Gujarat Titans

The win didn't help Rajasthan to gain places, but they managed to improve their run rate to a major extent. They are now in the 8th place with 6 points while Gujarat are in the 3rd place with 12 points in their kitty. RCB continue to top the table with 14 points while Hardik Pandya 's Mumbai Indians maintain their stronghold in the second place.