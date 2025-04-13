Updated Points Table After A Jubilant Mumbai Indians Hand Delhi Capitals First Loss In IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians snatched a 12 run victory over Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The victory left Mumbai Indians in the 7th position while Delhi climbed one step down to the second place.

Mumbai Indians Handed Delhi Capitals First Loss In IPL 2025

Tilak Varma's rampant half-century helped Mumbai Indians post a whopping 205 runs on the board. Tilak was put down on 20 by Jake Fraser-McGurk, and he didn't look back since then. The southpaw has been in consistent form and has been the flagbearer for Mi this season. Suryakumar Yadav started with a six and went on to chip in with a valuable 40 off 28 balls. Ryan Rickelton opened the stage with a valiant 41. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav shared four wickets between them. Naman Dhir provided a brilliant finishing touch with a 17-ball 38.

Delhi Capitals' chase was all about Karun Nair. On his IPL return, the 33-year-old went on rampage mode and smashed a 40-ball 89 comprised of 12 fours and 5 sixes. He took 26 runs off nine balls from Jasprit Bumrah and set the stage for a perfect showdown. But Delhi lost wickets on regular occasions as Mumbai Indians bowlers made merry. Ashutosh Sharma's departure put the final nail in the coffin, and three run-outs in three balls changed the complexion of the match. The likes of KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs also failed as Delhi succumbed to their first defeat in IPL 2025.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Mumbai Indians Defeated Delhi Capitals