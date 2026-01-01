Usman Khawaja to Retire After Ashes Test at SCG? Ex-Australian Captain Michael Clarke Makes Sensational Claim

Ashes 2025-26: There is massive speculation over Australian top-order batter Usman Khawaja's future in Tests. Will the 87-Test veteran call it a day at SCG during the final Ashes Test? With scores of 2, 82, 40, 29, and 0, Khawaja has not had an Ashes series to remember. While all the speculations are doing the rounds, former Australia captain Michael Clarke gave his two cents on it. As per Clarke, the SCG game could be Khawaja's last.

'Think this will be Usman's farewell Test'

"I think this will be Usman's farewell Test match. I don't think it's a token selection; they obviously picked him for Melbourne, so if they've gone that way, you pick him for Sydney as well," Clarke told Code Sports.

"But I think he'll retire after this Test match. Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I'd love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high because not many people get that opportunity," he added.

Advertisement

In fact, former England captain Michael Vaughan reckoned Khawaja should retire on his own terms and should not be the other way round.

ALSO READ: Star English Batting Duo Continues To Hold Top Two Spots In ICC Rankings

Advertisement

Will Khawaja Call it a Day?

Khawaja is 39 and is certainly in the twilight of his career. He has played 87 Tests and has been part of a WTC-winning campaign. There has been talk around his retirement ever since the start of the Ashes. It would be interesting to see if he hangs up his boots after the final Test at the SCG or not.