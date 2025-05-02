Vaibhav Arora Discusses Working Under Shreyas Iyer And Compares Captaincy Style With Ajinkya Rahane

Indian speedster Vaibhav Arora opens up on working under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also opened up on how his method of captaincy was similar to that of Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR towards a successful title win in the IPL 2024 season. The swing bowler revealed that Iyer and Rahane have a similar style of leadership and that both are extremely supportive and rely on the bowlers' skills.

Vaibhav Arora Speaks Upon Rahane & Iyer's Captaincy

Vaibhav Arora has emerged as a clinical swing bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders on IPL 2025. Arora has been a dependable option for the Knights during power-play and has scalped crucial wickets in the game. The swinger has functioned under two separate skippers as he has worked under Shreyas Iyer in 2024 and is now under Ajinkya Rahane. Vaibhav expresses working under the superstar cricketers and whether they had a distinct leadership style in the game.

"Both are good. Like, Shreyas is the same as Ajinkya Rahane. Like, whichever field we call, he shows the trust of the bowler. Like, if the bowler wants the field, he says, it's okay, whatever field you want, you can take it, don't worry about it. So, like, there is no difference between the two. Both are very supportive, and both trust the bowlers a lot. So, like, both are equally, I would say, perfect captains," Vaibhav Arora said while speaking to ANI.

Shreyas Iyer & Ajinkya Rahane Have Been The Best For Their Sides

Shreyas Iyer was a talisman for the Kolkata Knight Riders as he led them towards a successful campaign in IPL 2024. With Gautam Gambhir's mentorship and Iyer's brilliance, the Knight Riders became a three-time IPL winning side, which is an impressive feat.

With no Iyer this time, KKR relies upon Ajinkya Rahane this year. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy season so far, but the veteran tried to deliver when his side needed the most.