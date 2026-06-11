Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Compared to Brian Lara and Gary Sobers by Australian Legend: ‘He Was Incredible in IPL’

India A vs Afghanistan A: From the IPL stage to legendary comparisons — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is turning heads. Australian great, Glenn McGrath, has now puts him in the same bracket as Brian Lara and Gary Sobers after his stunning season.

McGrath said Sooryavanshi’s backlift evoked Lara and Sobers, and called his IPL run ‘incredible’. He noted the youngster hit 72 sixes against 63 fours — unusual for most batters.

‘They have no fear’

“He’s a powerful hitter and has changed the game. They have no fear. If it’s there, he hits it, even off Pat Cummins. I’d be interested to see how he goes in England or Australia,” McGrath added.

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He had a historic record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old swept the league's major individual awards, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer and youngest-ever Orange Cap winner, while breaking Chris Gayle’s single-season record for the most sixes.

Despite the avalanche of records and accolades, Sooryavanshi remained grounded while collecting the MVP award.

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"It feels good, but I feel a bit under pressure having to give the interview," he had said with a smile.

His run-scoring spree also made him the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 1,000 runs by balls faced. Sooryavanshi took just 440 deliveries, beating Andre Russell’s previous record. By innings, he got there in 23 knocks — second only to Shaun Marsh’s 21.