Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action: India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Nation Series, Live Streaming Details - When And Where to Watch

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be in action for India A’s second game of the Tri-Nation A Series 2026. By his standards, Sooryavanshi would realise that he missed out on a golden opportunity when India took on their Sri Lankan counterparts. He perished for a 12-ball 14. Against Afghanistan, he would like to make up for that failure. India would start overwhelming favourites when they take on a spirited Afghanistan side.

IND-A vs AFG-A, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

When will the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A take place?

The Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A will take place on Thursday, June 11.

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Where will the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A be held?

The Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

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What time will the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A start?

The Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will telecast the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A live?

In India, the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A?

The Tri-Series 2026 match between India A vs Afghanistan A will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Squads:

India A Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu