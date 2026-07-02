Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controls Laughter as Fan Hilariously Calls His Name in Tamil During 1st T20I vs England | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town despite not having played a single match. It is understood that the crowds are filling up just to get a glimpse of the teen sensation. While the wait for his much-awaited debut grows, Sooryavanshi has been a crowd favourite in the UK and that was evident on Wednesday. The young cricketer was carrying drinks when a fan started calling his name in Tamil. Sooryavanshi heard it and was then spotted trying to control his laughter. Here is the viral clip of Sooryavanshi.

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There is much curiosity around why was Sooryavanshi not picked for the opening T20I. The call for Sooryavanshi's national debut has grown since his dream run in the IPL where he amassed 776 runs in 16 innings.

In case he gets to make his debut later on in the series, he would become the youngest player to feature in a top-tier men's T20. Ireland's Joshua Little holds the record; he was 16 years and 309 days old on his debut in the format. For the unversed, the youngest-ever player in men's international cricket remains Hasan Raza, who was 14 years and 227 days old when he made his Test debut for Pakistan in 1996.

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Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I