Ben Stokes Warned Not to Make Emotional Retirement Decision After Nightclub Controversy: ‘He’ll Be in a Dark Place’

England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes will not be leading the England side following the nightclub controversy. But will Stokes retire as is being speculated? While it is not clear over what stance would Stokes eventually take, former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned him against an ‘emotional’ retirement. Hailing Stokes as a ‘warrior’, Hussain admitted that the former had got it wrong.

ALSO READ: England Drop Ben Stokes And Gus Atkinson After Nightclub Controversy

'He's been a warrior'

"Ben Stokes has been there for England a lot," Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. "He's been there as a captain, he's been there as a player at their finest moments - 50 over World Cups, T20 World Cups.

"He's been a warrior for England and he got it wrong this time - he got it horribly wrong. I don't think that is a sackable offence. Ben will be in a dark place at the moment. I just hope Ben doesn't think 'I've let so many people down that I'm going to retire. I'm going to make an emotional decision and retire', because I think that would be a really sad way [to end] for one of England's greats," he added.

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He added that one of England’s greats shouldn’t go out like that and deserves better, saying it would be sad if that was the last appearance from Stokes and expressing hope it isn’t.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the England Test skipper is expected to meet his entourage on Wednesday and could discuss the matter as it stands. ECB is very likely to impose harsh sanctions on the player.

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