Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in, Shreyas Iyer Captain - Here Are India's Full T20 Squads For Ireland, England And Asian Games

Team India T20 Squads: Speculations are finally over as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced it's T20 squads for the tours of Ireland, England and the Asian Games. It has to be said that the squads are on expected lines, where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has got a maiden national call-up. And the other big news coming in is that Shreyas Iyer is going to lead the side in the shortest format. It needs to be noted that Prince Yadav has also got a call-up. Another big news is that Tilak Varma has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side.

“Iyer will be formally declared captain on Saturday, and he will lead the Indian T20I team in Ireland and England. The selection committee sent their new captain’s name to the Indian board’s decision makers, and they approved Iyer as the new skipper,” a source in the Indian board stated as quoted by the Indian Express.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the press and explained the reason behind appointing Varma as Iyer's deputy.

Advertisement

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Tilak Varma being named as vice-captain: "Shubman Gill was vice-captain leading into World Cup. But when we decided to have two keepers he missed out. Axar Patel was vice-captain, but we're looking at what's best for the next two-year cycle. Tilak is a terrific player, and it gives him an opportunity to learn on the job."

The first of the two-match T20I series starts on June 26.

Advertisement

India squad for England and Ireland tour

Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Isha Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi