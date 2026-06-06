WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Spotted Taking Medication During One-Off Test vs Afghanistan. Netizens React Hilariously

Ind vs Afg, One-Off Test: India coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted taking medication during the first session of the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. The clip surfaced on social space and fans have started coming up with hilarious comments on it. Gambhir was in the dressing-room when he was seen taking it. While it seems like he was taking medicines, fans have come up with weird speculations on what he may had been actually taking. Here is the viral clip.

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Here are some of the comments that followed once the clip surfaced online.

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Spotlight is bound to be on Gambhir as India has not fared well in Tests during his tenure. He would certainly want to change that going ahead. Gambhir has done well when it comes to being the coach in the white-ball formats - winning the Champions Trophy, then the Asia Cup and very recently - the T20 World Cup.

India Dominate One-off Test

It will not be unfair to say that the Shubman Gill-led Indian side is in a dominating position in the ongoing Test versus Afghanistan. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, KL Rahul and Sai Sudarshan have ensured that there are no more hiccups. At the time of filing the copy, India were 139 for one. Rahul is on 58*, while Sudarshan is on 54*. From an Afghanistan point of view, they need a wicket now to get things back in control.