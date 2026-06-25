'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is Like Sachin at The Age of 16 But...': Kapil Dev Warns Teen Sensation Ahead of Possible Debut vs Ireland

India vs Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly become the toast of the cricketing world at just 15 and now as he gets ready to make his national debut, he has got a word of caution from legend Kapil Dev. Asking fans and experts not too judge him as it is too early, Kapil reckoned the teenager has a long way to go.

‘He is like Sachin at the age of 16 but can he play that long?’

"Vaibhav is too young. But yes he is a special talent and full stop," Kapil Dev said, in an interview with The Indian Express.

"He is a 16-year-old kid and everything he has is only cricket. Once he reaches 20-22, we will judge. But no doubt his talent is extraordinary. He is like Sachin at the age of 16 but can he play that long? He had to go a long way," Kapil added.

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This is not the first time Kapil has asked fans to be patient with Sooryavanshi.

"There's nothing wrong with giving respect to the young kid, but expecting too much at this stage would be wrong; he has just been included in the team. He will understand that club cricket is totally different from playing for your country, it's a different thought process so give him time, don't start expecting too much, just give him time," he had said on Sooryavanshi earlier this month.

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Special Facilities For a Special Talent

As per The Guardian, as the England series is an ICC event, strict guidelines and compliance will be in place for the T20I series. Both the ICC and the ECB currently don't allow players under the 16-year-old bracket to use the senior dressing room due to safeguarding procedures.