'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Isn't From Earth...': R. Ashwin's Million-Dollar Praise After RR Hammer RCB in IPL 2026 Goes Viral

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is from a different planet said former India cricketer R. Ashwin after the teen sensation takes Rajasthan over the line with a surreal 26-ball 78 at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati on Friday. His knock featured seven sixes and eight boundaries.

Sooryavanshi was unstoppable and hence Ashwin reckoned he is from another planet. He also highlighted how Sooryavanshi doesn't bother about the reputation of bowlers and claimed that is an unique quality to have at such an young age.

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‘Playing on a different planet’

“This is exceptional. He is in a zone where he is seeing the ball like a football… This is batting of a completely different level,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “He has come to earth after playing on a different planet. He does not know who is Josh Hazlewood, who is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is Jofra Archer or Ashwin or Chahal. He does not even know who we are… I feel on his planet boundaries are not of 70m or 80m. There must be 200-300m boundaries.”

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