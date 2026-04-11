'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Isn't From Earth...': R. Ashwin's Million-Dollar Praise After RR Hammer RCB in IPL 2026 Goes Viral
RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is from a different planet said former India cricketer R. Ashwin after the teen sensation takes Rajasthan over the line.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is from a different planet said former India cricketer R. Ashwin after the teen sensation takes Rajasthan over the line with a surreal 26-ball 78 at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati on Friday. His knock featured seven sixes and eight boundaries.
Sooryavanshi was unstoppable and hence Ashwin reckoned he is from another planet. He also highlighted how Sooryavanshi doesn't bother about the reputation of bowlers and claimed that is an unique quality to have at such an young age.
Advertisement
‘Playing on a different planet’
“This is exceptional. He is in a zone where he is seeing the ball like a football… This is batting of a completely different level,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
He added: “He has come to earth after playing on a different planet. He does not know who is Josh Hazlewood, who is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is Jofra Archer or Ashwin or Chahal. He does not even know who we are… I feel on his planet boundaries are not of 70m or 80m. There must be 200-300m boundaries.”
Advertisement
Future is Here…
Watching Sooryavanshi hit the ball one can safely say that this is the future of cricket. Very soon, other young cricketers would also try to emulate this template going forward. It is also safe to say that Indian cricket is in good hands and the future looks bright. Some experts also reckon it is time to get him in the national side. While that happens or not remains to be seen, Rajasthan is surely doing well. The Rajasthan side has won all their four games and are topoing the points table now. It is still early stages in the tournament and at the moment - Rajasthan is the team to beat.