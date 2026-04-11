Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Big Regret Despite Match-Winning 26-Ball 78 vs RCB in IPL 2026: 'Could Have Played Longer'

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unstoppable on Friday night against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The teenager lit up the Baraspara stadium with his fireworks to take his side to a win. Sooryavanshi's 26-ball knock featured seven sixes and eight fours. His knock also meant that the Royals remained unbeaten this season.

Following the match-winning knock, Sooryavanshi gave fans a glimpse into his mind. Claiming that he regrets not finishing the game, Sooryavanshi admitted that he played a loose shot to get out. He also revealed he wanted to carry his bat through and finish the game.

‘Could have played longer’

"Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer," he said at the post-match presentation.

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An upbeat RR captain also revealed what Sooryavanshi does. Riyan Parag claimed Sooryavanshi is like any other teenager who like to eat and go out.

"I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he's a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things," RR captain Riyan Parag said about Sooryavanshi.

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