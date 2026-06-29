Vaibhav Sooryavanshi May Not Make National Debut During T20Is vs England? Team India Coach Gives Heartbreaking Update

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait for a national debut may have to wait further. Sooryavanshi, who had the spotlight on him ever since he stepped on Irish soil, did not get a single outing. And now that India were whitewashed by Ireland, the sense was that he may now get a look in - but that may not happen.

‘Wait for his opportunity’

"He's absolutely ready to play international cricket. There's no doubt about that. But I don't think it's a question of leaving Sanju Samson out. He's a player who played a big role in helping India win the World Cup three months ago, and he also had a fairly good IPL season," fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said.

He added: "It's important to give players confidence and send the right message to the squad. We want to give players a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is, and as excited as we all are to see him play, he'll have to go through the same process as everyone else, bide his time, and wait for his opportunity."

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Has the BCCI Got it Wrong?

Playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Ireland, a non-Test-playing nation, would have been the perfect way to launch the youngster. With minimal pressure against Ireland, it would have helped him to get used to playing on pitches on that part of the world and acclimatise him to the weather conditions.

Even if he or the team failed, it would add to his learning curve. It's wouldn't be like he was being thrown into the lion’s den at the tender age of 15. He had already played a season of IPL, so he understood pressure. Some things about Gambhir and the brains trust are difficult to understand.