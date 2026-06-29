'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Start...': Sunil Gavaskar Wants Teen Sensation to Debut vs England After Humiliation Against Ireland

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on the bench as he did not get his chance to play in any of the two T20I games against Ireland. India lost both the games and were whitewashed. India's captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that they were outplayed. Following the humiliating loss, India would get their chance to correct things quickly when they take on England in the opening T20I on July 1.

‘Sooryavanshi must start…’

Ahead of that series, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has urged the management to pick Sooryavanshi in the XI. While that happens or not remains to be seen, there is a high possibility he gets picked and creates history.

"For a month, I had been saying that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have played both games because of his form," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Advertisement

He added: "In one match, you could have had Abhishek Sharma opening the batting and Sanju Samson in the other with Sooryavanshi. But, it has not happened. I am not saying Vaibhav would have won you the match. Even he might have gotten out after scoring 10-15 runs. But, if you had to try a young player, these two matches were the ideal opportunity."

“No [you can't wait any longer]. You should play him from the first game in England. It's as straightforward as that. Keep the out-of-form batters on the bench and play Sooryavanshi. That's it. Either you play him as the opener or at No. 3, but he has to play the first match of the England series, which is on July 1," Gavaskar concluded.

Advertisement