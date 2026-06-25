'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Plays With a Matured Cricketing Brain...': RCB Star Krunal Pandya Lavishes Praise on IPL 2026 Orange Cap-Winner

IPL 2027: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the toast of the nation and everybody is singing praises for the young teen sensation as he gets ready for national debut. Sooryavanshi is with the Indian team in Ireland where he is expected to make his debut. Ahead of his national debut, RCB star Krunal Pandya lavished praise on the left-handed opener. Hailing him as a ‘generational’ talent, Krunal claimed he has a ‘matured’ cricketing brain as well.

‘He plays with a mature cricketing brain’

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a phenomenal player and a truly generational talent. The way he is batting at just 15 years of age is simply unbelievable. Many players cannot bat like this even at the age of 25 or 30. So, there is no point in judging him by his age. He has the potential to become one of the world's best cricketers in the future. He doesn't just play with the bat; he plays with a mature cricketing brain far beyond his years. The way he batted against us was absolutely outstanding. He is becoming one of India's greatest assets for the future. Just thinking about what he could achieve over the next ten years gives me crazy excitement. The level of game awareness and maturity he possesses at this age truly sets him apart from everyone else. I sincerely hope he continues to improve and achieves even greater success in the years to come,” said Krunal to TOI.